 Saim Ayub declared fit for PSL 10, boosting Peshawar zalmi’s squad

Peshawar Zalmi has received a big boost ahead of the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). Star opening batter Saim Ayub has been declared fit to play after recovering from an ankle injury. Ayub, who was sidelined for over six weeks, completed his rehabilitation in London and is now ready to join the team. He will reunite with the squad today, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Ayub’s injury, which occurred during Pakistan’s Test series against South Africa in early 2024, kept him out of international cricket. He missed key events like the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and the New Zealand tour. After months of recovery, including gym exercises and balance drills, Ayub is now fit to take part in PSL 10, which kicks off on April 11, 2025.

The tournament will start with the defending champions, Islamabad United, facing Lahore Qalandars in the opening match. Peshawar Zalmi will begin their campaign on April 12 against Quetta Gladiators. Zalmi’s preparations have already begun, with intense training sessions to improve their confidence and readiness for the tournament. Afghan cricketer Najibullah Zadran has also joined the team and will play for Zalmi this season.

Meanwhile, the owner of Multan Sultans, Ali Tareen, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) franchise model for the PSL. Tareen highlighted the lack of ownership rights for franchise owners, who must pay a rental fee annually. He also questioned the PCB’s plan for future expansions of the league, urging for clearer policies before adding new teams. Despite this, the PCB plans to introduce two new teams in PSL 11.