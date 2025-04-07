KP governor calls for public-security forces unity to address challenges

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the need for stronger unity between the public and security forces to effectively tackle the province’s challenges.

Addressing a seminar titled “Holistic Appraisal of the Security and Governance Challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Kundi highlighted the complex challenges confronting security forces in the province, stressing that enhanced collaboration between law enforcement and local communities is vital for regional stability.

Kundi attributed the province’s ongoing security challenges to two key factors: insufficient political attention and its strategic geographical position.

Governor Kundi advocated for good governance and the strengthening of local government systems under the 18th Amendment to address these challenges. He also called for immediate attention to the issues of former FATA regions and emphasized that improving living standards is key to long-term stability.