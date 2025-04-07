Chicken, meat prices skyrocket across country amid market irregularities

The prices of chicken and other meats have soared to unprecedented levels across Pakistan, triggering concerns among consumers and raising questions about market regulation and price control mechanisms.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, chicken meat is currently being sold at an alarming rate of Rs 900 to Rs 1,200 per kilogram, with live chicken priced between Rs 540 to Rs 650 per kilogram. This represents a significant spike from the official rates, further burdening household budgets.

In Rawalpindi, the situation mirrors Islamabad, as broiler meat is being sold for Rs 900 per kilogram. The official price of live broiler chicken in the city stands at Rs 412 per kilogram, yet it is being sold for Rs 540 to Rs 580 in the open market. Notably, the Punjab government has only fixed the price of live chicken, not the processed broiler meat, creating a loophole exploited by sellers.

Lahore residents are also facing inflated chicken prices, despite the recent Eid holidays ending. Chicken meat is being sold for around Rs 750 per kilogram in various localities, while premium cuts like Safi meat are fetching as much as Rs 880 per kilogram. Consumers report that many meat shops are not displaying the official rate lists, adding to the confusion.

In Multan, chicken that was previously priced at Rs 412 per kilogram has surged to Rs 700 per kilogram, while in Karachi, it is being sold for Rs 850 per kilogram, far above the official rate of Rs 650.

Red meat prices have also skyrocketed. In Rawalpindi, the official price for large meat is Rs 800 per kilogram, but it is being sold in the open market for as high as Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500. Small meat, officially priced at Rs 1,600 per kilogram, is now being sold at Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,300.

Karachi’s meat markets are also witnessing arbitrary pricing. Goat meat is being sold between Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,800 per kilogram, exceeding the official rate of Rs 2,000. Similarly, boneless heifer meat is available for Rs 1,600 per kilogram instead of the official Rs 1,150, while boned heifer meat is being sold for Rs 1,400 per kilogram, well above the Rs 1,000 official rate.

The surge in meat prices has sparked public frustration and calls for stricter market oversight. Consumers and advocacy groups are urging provincial and federal authorities to take immediate action to enforce price controls, penalize violators, and provide relief to the public.