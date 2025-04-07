Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail

Two bogies of the 9-up Allama Iqbal Express derailed at Khanewal junction while the train was en route from Karachi to Sialkot.

According to official, the derailment occurred suddenly due to a technical fault. Fortunately, no injuries or losses were reported in the incident.

Train movement through the junction was temporarily affected due to the derailment.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways, Zulfiqar Ali, along with other concerned officials, supervised the auxiliary work carried out by the technical staff.

The DS Railways also took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry to determine the cause.

Train traffic was later restored, and the arrival and departure of trains resumed as per routine.

A Quetta-bound Chaman passenger train came to a halt at Qila Abdullah after its engine broke down, leaving hundreds of passengers, including women and children, stranded for over two hours on Monday.

According to media reports, the malfunction caused severe inconvenience to the travellers, especially families with children, who were seen waiting helplessly under the open sky with no immediate assistance in sight.

Despite repeated inquiries, railway officials failed to provide satisfactory responses to anxious passengers regarding any rescue or repair efforts. Frustrated passengers have urged railway authorities to immediately dispatch a relief engine from Quetta and ensure their safe arrival at the destination.

The delay, coupled with poor communication, has sparked criticism of the railway administration’s handling of the emergency.