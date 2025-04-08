New UK University campus set to open in Ravi City

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has achieved a significant milestone by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Buckinghamshire New University (BNU), United Kingdom (UK) and the International Center of Excellence (ICE). This collaboration underscores RUDA’s commitment to advancing education and bringing world-class international higher education opportunities to the youth of Pakistan through the establishment of a BNU campus in Ravi City.

The MOU was formally signed by Imran Amin, CEO of RUDA, with Sarah Williams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for External Collaborations, Buckinghamshire New University UK, and Ejaz Ashraf, Executive Director, ICE, in the presence of Ben Warrington, Head of the Lahore Office, British High Commission, reiterating the British High Commission’s full support for this initiative. The representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab also expressed their alignment with the shared vision of enhancing educational excellence in Pakistan.

While speaking on the occasion, CEO RUDA Imran Amin said that this partnership marks a pivotal step toward realizing the establishment of Buckinghamshire New University’s campus in Ravi City, with the foundation stone expected to be laid soon upon completion of necessary formalities.

Sarah Williams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for External Collaborations, Buckinghamshire New University UK, said that This historic agreement is set to transform Pakistan's higher education landscape by providing students with access to globally recognized academic programs, establishing incubation centers, fostering skill development and vocational training, and strengthening international academic linkages.

Head of the British High Commission’s Lahore Office, Ben Warrington, said that Buckinghamshire New University’s expansion into Pakistan will mean more young people accessing a UK-standard of education and building crucial skills for the future. But it will also mean a closer long-term partnership between the UK and Pakistan’s higher education sectors, helping the next generation in both of our countries to thrive.

During the ceremony, Kashif Qureshi, Executive Director (Commercial) of RUDA, presented a detailed overview of the project and reaffirmed RUDA’s unwavering support for its successful execution. Fatima Ali Khan, Director of Special Initiatives, CSR, and Diversity at RUDA emphasized compliance with all regulatory and quality standards. The event also observed strong representation from the British High Commission, further solidifying the collaborative effort.

The signing ceremony was held at RUDA headquarters in Lahore and was attended by distinguished guests and senior officials of RUDA, including Sarah Williams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for External Collaborations, Buckinghamshire New University UK, Ben Warrington, Head of the Lahore Office, British High Commission, Dr. Mumtaz Ali, Director of Accreditations, Punjab Higher Education Commission (HEC), Mr. Usman Akram, Director, ICE, Ejaz Ashraf, Executive Director, ICE, Ghufran Abbas, Education Lead, DBT, British High Commission, Rehan Shahid, Senior Trade Policy Advisor, British High Commission, Badar Chaudhry, CEO of iQualifyUK & CEO, Bold Holding Group, Prof. Dr. Gulfam Khan Khalid, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Skillsrator.