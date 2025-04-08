Riphah Wellness Fest 2025 starts April 11

Riphah International University, a pioneer in holistic education, proudly announces the inaugural “Riphah Wellness Fest 2025″—a transformative event bridging health & wellness, hospitality, culinary arts, and entrepreneurship. Scheduled for April 11-13, 2025, at the Gulberg Campus (26M Gulberg III, Lahore), this three-day festival will unite academia, industry, and the community to promote physical, mental, and social well-being through innovation, collaboration, and awareness.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education), the Riphah Wellness Fest 2025 embodies the university’s mission to bridge the gap between academia and public health. The festival will serve as a dynamic platform for healthcare professionals, educators, students, and families to collaborate in building a healthier, more resilient community.