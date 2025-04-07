CM approves Korangi Causeway design, 4km elevated structure to save 3 villages

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting regarding Shahrah-e-Bhutto, where he approved the design of its interchange at Korangi Causeway and authorised the construction of a four-kilometre elevated structure to protect the three villages in Malir.

The CM noted that the starting point for the Korangi Causeway leading to Shahrah-e-Bhutto is located 200 meters before the Jam Sadiq Interchange. To enhance connectivity between DHA and Korangi, it is crucial to construct a permanent interchange or a roundabout at the existing Korangi Causeway. “This will facilitate traffic flow from all directions, including Korangi, DHA, and Shahrae Faisal (KPT Interchange),” he said.

It is important to mention that the earthwork up to the limit of Shahrah-e-Bhutto is nearing completion. The Chief Minister instructed the Project Director (PD) of Shahrah-e-Bhutto to prepare the PC-I and submit it to the Planning & Development (P&D) Department for approval within the next three days. He also set a deadline for the completion of the Korangi Causeway Interchange roundabout by December 2025.

Murad Ali Shah was informed that work on the connectivity from Shahrah-e-Bhutto (Jam Sadiq Interchange) had been suspended pending his approval. Following a thorough discussion, he approved the design of the interchange.

Work on the Jam Sadiq Interchange has achieved 58 per cent progress but has been halted due to the Yellow Line project. The Chief Minister directed the Transport Department to complete their portion of the Yellow Line, which is one kilometre long, by June so that the interchange can become operational.

The CM made a key decision to construct a four-kilometre elevated structure on the Malir Riverbed to prevent the displacement of Samoo Village, Lassi Village, and Old Shafi Village.

The design for the elevated structure has been prepared by a consultant.

The 39-kilometer-long Shahrah-e-Bhutto is a high-speed, three-lane access-controlled road equipped with modern facilities. It represents the largest public-private partnership (PPP) project in Sindh, linking DHA and Korangi to the Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore.

Shahrah-e-Bhutto features six dedicated interchanges that facilitate swift access for northbound traffic and various industrial areas of Karachi. The expressway is designed around a tolling mechanism, with provisions for toll plazas and gates at all entry and exit points.

The chief minister was informed that the work on the EBM Interchange has been completed, while the Quaidabad Interchange is 85 per cent complete. He instructed the concerned project director to finalise it by April 30, allowing it to be opened for traffic.

It was noted that work on the Dumloti Interchange is ongoing, but progress on the Memon Goth Interchange has slowed due to interventions from Karachi Electric (KE) and local wells. The Chief Minister directed the Energy Department and local government to expedite the relocation of KE and well interventions.

Shahrah-e-Bhutto is a 38.661-kilometer, three-lane carriageway designed for a speed of 100 km/hour. It has a 100-meter right of way and features six interchanges, along with two main toll plazas and ten intermediate plazas. The first segment, from Korangi Causeway to Quaidabad, is 95 per cent physically complete, while the overall progress of the project stands at 78 per cent.