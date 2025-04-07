Vawda warns of crackdown on foreign-backed anti-state elements

Senator Faisal Vawda has warned that a crackdown will soon begin against those conspiring against Pakistan and acting at the behest of foreign powers. In a post shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vawda stated that Pakistan has never tolerated conspiracies in the past and will not do so now. He said arrests of anti-state elements are imminent. “I am currently abroad,” he wrote, “but positive news will start emerging for Pakistan in the month of May.” He added that these positive developments would not come from the usual political quarters but “from somewhere else.” Reiterating his stance, Senator Vawda said conspiracies against Pakistan will be dealt with firmly, and those involved in foreign-backed agendas will face strict action. Earlier, the federal government has set up a special team under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 to curb social media-related crimes. According to PECA’s Section 30, the team operates under the supervision of the Islamabad IG Police. The JIT has gathered substantial evidence suggesting that the accused were involved in spreading propaganda on social media, contributing to national instability. Further investigations are underway to identify additional suspects and take appropriate legal action in line with Pakistan’s laws.