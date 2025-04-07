FPCCI to host 60-member ASEAN business delegation

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is set to host a high-profile business delegation of 60 members of different sectors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on April 21, 2025, at its Head Office in Karachi.

President FPCCI continued that the ASEAN comprises an alliance of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei. The meeting will be followed by a special B2B session; providing a platform for Pakistani businessmen to engage with their ASEAN counterparts and explore potential business opportunities.