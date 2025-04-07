Yellow card for players who stand on the ball, says Brazilian FA

Brazil’s soccer federation (CBF) has directed referees to punish players who stand on the ball with yellow cards, after a similar move by Dutch forward Memphis Depay in the Paulista Championship final sparked a brawl. Three days after Dutch striker Depay’s act, two players were given yellow cards for standing on the ball during a match between Bolivia and Brazil in the South American U17 Championship. “Last week, (continental body) CONMEBOL advised… of the need to comply with the technical and disciplinary measure, indirect free kick and yellow card, respectively, when an athlete carries out this act,” the CBF said in a statement on Sunday. The CBF clarified they had followed CONMEBOL’s recommendation in implementing the regulation, after Depay criticised them following media reports about the new rule, saying he did not see an issue with what he did. “Let´s focus on what rules can improve the sport and focus on the business side of football, what benefits the clubs the fans and players, instead of these silly announcements,” Depay wrote on X on Sunday. Depay stood on the ball in front of opposing defenders on March 27 as his club Corinthians closed in on the Paulista title during a goalless game against Palmeiras, after his team won the first leg 1-0.