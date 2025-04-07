Hania steals the show at friend’s mayun

Hania Aamir, the darling of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, has once again charmed her fans-this time, not on screen but at her friend’s Mayun celebration.

For the Mayun, Hania chose an off-white silk ensemble from designer Warda Qutub Khan’s collection. The dress featured intricate, colorful embroidery that added a playful yet elegant touch to her look.

The vibrant pink and gold accents on the sleeves and hemline perfectly complemented the festive vibe of the event.

Her dupatta, a sheer masterpiece in shades of orange and pink with delicate embellishments, added a regal flair to her outfit. Hania kept her hair tied back in a simple braid, letting her radiant smile and natural beauty take center stage.

In the solo pictures, Hania is seen glowing with joy, her infectious smile lighting up the frame. She posed gracefully, exuding a mix of elegance and playfulness that only she can pull off.

In other pictures, Hania is seen enjoying the festivities with her friends. One particularly heartwarming shot captures her placing a floral gajra on the bride-to-be. Another candid moment shows her laughing with friends, surrounded by a backdrop of marigold garlands and fairy lights, adding to the vibrant ambiance of the Mayun. Her fans, as always, were quick to shower her with love and admiration for her stunning looks and her ability to make every moment magical.

Known for her stellar performances in hit dramas like Anaa, Mujhe Jeene Do, Ishqiya, Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum and Mere Humsafar, Hania is equally adored for her bubbly personality and impeccable fashion sense. With 18.1 million Instagram followers, she continues to win hearts both on and off the screen. Whether on screen or at a friend’s Mayun, Hania Aamir continues to prove why she’s one of Pakistan’s most beloved stars.