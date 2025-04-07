Hira Mani’s no-makeup look sparks mixed reactions online

Popular actress and television host Hira Mani has built a massive fanbase through her strong performances in hit Pakistani dramas like Do Bol, Kashf, Sun Yara and Mere Paas Tum Ho. She’s also known for sharing unfiltered moments from her personal life with her fans – something that recently sparked debate online.

In a recent video posted on her official Facebook account, Hira shared a candid glimpse of her everyday life, featuring her husband, Salman Saqib Sheikh and their two sons, Muzammil and Ibrahim. The video shows a lighthearted moment where Mani is seen scolding one of their sons over homework while Hira captures the scene casually on her phone – makeup-free and dressed down. While many viewers appreciated the unfiltered family content, Hira’s natural look became the center of criticism from some social media users. Comments flooded in, with some calling her appearance “average” and others comparing her looks unfavorably to her husband. “Without makeup, Mani looks better than Hira,” one user remarked.

Another added, “Oh my God! I couldn’t even recognise her.”

Some went as far as saying celebrities should avoid appearing without makeup altogether. However, others jumped to Hira’s defense, praising her confidence and applauding her for breaking beauty stereotypes.

“This is what real life looks like. Appreciate her confidence,” one fan wrote in support.

The viral video reignites a long-standing conversation about beauty standards and the pressure female celebrities face when presenting themselves on social media.

Despite the criticism, Hira Mani continues to stay true to her raw and real online persona – a trait that has earned her both love and controversy over the years.