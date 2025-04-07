When is Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s film releasing?

The Pakistani entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement as Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali prepare to share the screen in two highly anticipated projects.

The first project is a special Eidul Azha telefilm written by renowned screenwriter Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by the acclaimed Shehzad Kashmiri. Known for their previous iconic collaborations, this creative duo is expected to deliver yet another hit.

And now, fans finally have a date to mark on their calendars – the telefilm will premiere on June 7, 2025, on Hum TV. While the title and supporting cast remain under wraps, behind-the-scenes photos of Mahira and Wahaj have already taken over social media and fans can’t wait to see the chemistry between these two megastars. But that’s not all – Mahira and Wahaj will also star together in the upcoming Green Entertainment drama titled “Mitti De Baway”, which is set to go on floors right after Eid ul Azha.