The Little Art and BNU to launch exhibition on gender, technology and sports

Lahore Digital Arts Festival (LDF), The Little Art and Beaconhouse National University (BNU), School of Visual Arts & Design, have signed a MoU to present Women vs. Machines – a groundbreaking exhibition exploring the intersections of gender, technology and sports.

The MoU was formally signed by Quddus Mirza, Interim Head of Department at SVAD, BNU, and Umair Mushtaq, Interim Director of The Little Art. The signing marks a significant step in fostering interdisciplinary collaboration between arts and academic institutions in Pakistan.

Women vs. Machines is the first exhibition in LDF’s 2025-26 programming series and brings together renowned women digital artists and athletes in a unique dialogue across performance, visual culture and social activism. Produced by Najam-Ul Assar and curated by Sarah Rajper, Rohma Khan and Fatima Butt, the exhibition is presented in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair on Inclusion through Art, led by Chairholder Rashid Rana and Supported by the Institut Français as part of Novembre Numérique, Embassy of France in Pakistan, Alliance Française de Lahore, and Beaconhouse National University.