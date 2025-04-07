Power division confirms electricity tariff reduction amid rumors

The Power Division has clarified recent rumors about changes in electricity tariffs. Zafaryab Khan, the spokesperson, stated that the federal government will implement the recently announced price reduction. He called the reports about changing electricity rates “baseless” and aimed at spreading confusion.

In an interview with APP, Khan emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement about lowering rates is correct. He stressed that the government’s plan is moving forward as scheduled. Khan noted that some individuals are deliberately distorting facts about the rates.

As summer approaches, the Prime Minister has prioritized easing the burden on consumers. Following his announcement, NEPRA held a public hearing on April 4 to quickly implement the relief package. The federal cabinet has already approved this relief for all power distribution companies in the country.

Khan attributed this achievement to months of negotiations, including discussions with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to lower tariffs. He concluded by stating that the focus on tariff categories is unnecessary since relief is already being provided to the public. He affirmed the government deserves credit for this timely action.