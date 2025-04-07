Minecraft movie surges to $301 million debut at box office

The live-action adaptation of Minecraft has debuted with a stunning $301 million worldwide. This massive opening weekend includes $157 million from the U.S. and $144 million from international markets. Directed by Jared Hess, the film features stars like Jason Momoa and Jack Black, and had a production budget of $150 million.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, audiences responded with excitement. This enthusiasm helped the film break records, establishing it as the biggest opening for a video game adaptation. It surpassed **The Super Mario Bros. Movie** and even became the fourth-largest opening for a PG-rated film, outperforming **Inside Out 2**.

As a comparison, **Inside Out 2** went on to gross $1.7 billion globally. This suggests that **Minecraft** could have a massive final total if audience interest remains strong. The film’s success also positively impacted the overall 2025 box office, reducing the deficit from 13% to just 5% compared to last year.

With a loyal fan base and impressive international earnings, **A Minecraft Movie** appears poised to continue its success. This adaptation not only excites fans but also revitalizes the movie industry, which has been eager for such wins in the current landscape.