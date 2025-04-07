Trump stands firm on tariffs amid global market turmoil

President Donald Trump defended his extensive global tariffs on Sunday, calling them necessary “medicine” for correcting trade imbalances. He made these remarks while on Air Force One, dismissing concerns about a potential recession and ongoing market instability. “Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” he stated confidently.

Global financial markets reacted negatively over the weekend, with stocks falling sharply. U.S. stock futures dropped again Sunday night, with the S&P 500 down 2.5% and the Nasdaq losing over 3%. Asian markets opened with significant declines, such as a 9.4% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index.

The tariffs will impose additional taxes on imports from both allies and rivals, triggering concern from countries like Israel and Italy. Leaders from these nations are expected to seek exemptions or negotiations with the U.S. Trump mentioned, “I spoke to a lot of leaders… They’re dying to make a deal,” indicating a push for new negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump’s economic team defended the tariffs on various media outlets. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick insisted that these tariffs were overdue corrections to unfair trade practices. However, some in Congress have raised concerns, urging more oversight on trade policy decisions. They argue that the shift of trade powers to the executive branch may have been a mistake.