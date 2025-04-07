Saba Qamar’s birthday setup goes viral

Pakistan showbiz icon Saba Qamar has again captured the internet’s attention, this time with her peaceful yet viral and intimate 41st birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Saba Qamar shared stunning photos of her special day, where she chose tranquillity over grandeur.

Dressed elegantly in a black Western outfit, she captioned one of her posts, “The kind of birthday that completes your heart for a lifetime.”

The serene celebration featured Saba Qamar enjoying a quiet evening by the pool, surrounded by fresh fruits and her favourite chocolate cake. The calming setting and heartfelt mood instantly went viral, leaving fans mesmerised.

Her peaceful setup not only caught the attention of followers but also prompted a wave of love and warm wishes from fellow celebrities in the industry.

Saba Qamar’s unique way of marking her birthday served as a gentle reminder: you don’t need a crowd to celebrate sometimes; all you need is happiness, self-love, and a slice of chocolate cake.

Earlier, A-list actor Saba Qamar Zaman believes her life has an ‘incomplete’ story like an Imtiaz Ali film but she has made peace with it.

Speaking at this year’s ‘Jashn-e-Rekhta’ – the Urdu literary festival – in Dubai’s Zabeel Park, over the weekend, Saba Qamar spoke about the incompleteness of her life and believed that it adds its own flavour and joy.

Saba said, “My life is like an Imtiaz Ali film… an incomplete soul.”

“And I believe that the incompleteness of life has its own joy. The incompleteness of matters and stories has its own different charm,” Saba Qamar added. “Getting everything in life that your heart desires for, actually, kills those desires.”

“So I believe that there is joy in pain. If there is a pain in life, it is fun,” maintained the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor.