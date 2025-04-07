Lucky break at Texas Open keeps Novak in hunt for Masters slot

A lucky bounce boosted Andrew Novak’s hopes of a first PGA Tour win at the Texas Open on Saturday after his wayward tee shot on the par-three 16th ricocheted off a fence behind the green, rolled down a bank and came to a halt just feet from the hole. The American, who would earn a place at next week’s Masters with victory on Sunday, slotted in the birdie putt on his way to a three-under-par 69 and second place on the leaderboard on nine under, three strokes behind leader Brian Harman in San Antonio. “Obviously, not a great shot, but I know if it’s over there, there’s some space, it can be OK,” said the 30-year-old, who signed the spot on the fence where the ball hit. “I didn’t expect it to kick back and go on the green. That was obviously ridiculous.