Free entry for fans at Gaddafi stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed free entry for cricket fans to watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 qualifiers at the Gaddafi stadium. The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 qualifiers will be played between April 9 and April 19. Six teams including Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand will vie for two top apots to qualify foe the main event in Spetmeber-October in India. A total of 8 matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifying Round. Pakistan will play their first match against Ireland on April 9 at Gaddafi Stadium, with the match starting at 9:30 AM. The second match at Gaddafi Stadium will be between Ireland and the West Indies on April 11, starting at 9:30 AM. The third match will be between Bangladesh and Ireland on April 13, starting at 2:00 PM. Pakistan will face the West Indies in a day-night match at Gaddafi Stadium on April 14, with the match beginning at 2:00 PM. The fifth match will be between Bangladesh and Scotland on April 15, starting at 2:00 PM. Pakistan will play Thailand at Gaddafi Stadium on April 17, with the match starting at 2:00 PM. The seventh match will be between Ireland and Scotland on April 18, starting at 2:00 PM. The final match of the qualifying round, between Thailand and the West Indies, will be held at Gaddafi Stadium on April 19, starting at 2:00 PM. Entry to all these matches will be free for cricket fans.