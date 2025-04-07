Schools, seminaries and mosques should be safe places for young learners. These are spots where parents leave their children to grow, learn and feel protected. They let their children stay there as parents trust teachers and prayer leaders to care for their children, not harm them. But when these trusted people rape students, it breaks that trust. Other than trust, this is heinous crime. It makes everyone scared and angry. Two recent cases in Punjab show this problem clearly. In Kasur, a schoolteacher was convicted of trying to rape an 8-year-old girl two years ago. In Sargodha, a 55-year-old prayer leader was sentenced to jail term for raping a 7-year-old girl in a mosque. These crimes shatter public confidence. How can parents feel safe sending kids to learn when such awful things happen?

The good news is the police and courts acted smartly. In Kasur, the teacher got 14 years in jail and a Rs1.1 million fine after the prosecution proved his crime. In Sargodha, the prayer leader was caught and the police used the girl’s uncle’s complaint to lock him up. He also got 14 years and a big fine. This shows the police can do their job well when they try hard. We should praise them for chasing justice and not letting these men walk free.

The media should keep on reporting this issue as the problem is bigger. NGO Sahil report says child sexual abuse is rising. In 2023, they found 4,213 cases-11 kids hurt every day. Girls were 53pc of victims, boys 47pc. Many abusers are people kids know, like teachers or relatives. Shame! This tells us schools, mosques and families must do more to keep kids safe. Check family elders. Check teachers better. Watch them closely. When crimes happen, report it to police and get them punished. Kids deserve safe places to learn, not fear. Only we the whole nation can fix this so trust can grow again. *