CM Punjab to launch Punjab’s first-ever talent hunt & youth internship program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of the province’s first-ever comprehensive Talent Hunt Program to identify and nurture young sports talent.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM directed the relevant departments to present a detailed implementation plan.”Young players in Punjab will be provided ample opportunities to showcase their abilities and move forward,” she stated.

The CM emphasized equal opportunities for female athletes, adding, “Women players will be given the same platforms to thrive and succeed.”

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to ensure the financial independence of the Sports Department, stressing that there must be no disruption in employee salaries. She also called for a detailed proposal for the launch of a Youth Internship Program aimed at empowering young individuals through practical training and experience.

Wildlife

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the efforts of the Wildlife Department, district administration, and police for conducting the largest-ever combing operation in South Punjab to protect rare birds and wildlife.

While appreciating the coordinated efforts of the teams involved in the successful operation, the CM said, “Excellent work – you have fulfilled your duty with great courage. We pay tribute to each of you.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also praised the raiding team, stating, “We salute the entire team that bravely enforced the law despite facing fierce resistance. A zero-tolerance policy is in full effect when it comes to wildlife protection.” She added that, under the Chief Minister’s directive, illegal wildlife markets are being eradicated across Punjab. She urged citizens to report illegal wildlife activities immediately by calling the government’s helpline, 1107.

The operation was conducted under the recently enacted Punjab Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2025, which classifies illegal wildlife trade as a non-bailable offense, punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 million.

Raids were carried out at the notorious Godri Bird Market and Pigeon Market in Multan under the leadership of Director General Wildlife Department Mudassar Riaz Malik. The authorities recovered hundreds of rare animals and birds, including parrots, chakors, peacocks, and pheasants. Additionally, eight trucks loaded with illegally traded wildlife were taken into custody from the Pigeon Market.

The operation met strong resistance, including violence and gunfire from the mafia involved in illegal wildlife trafficking. Police responded swiftly, arresting eight armed individuals and sealing over 40 shops. An attempted murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects involved in the attack at Godri Market, and further raids are ongoing to apprehend those at large.

In a firm move, a case has also been lodged under anti-terrorism laws against the illegal wildlife traders, reinforcing the government’s strong stance on environmental protection and law enforcement.

Sports

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the crucial role of sports in fostering peace, development, and social progress.

In her message on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the CM highlighted that the day serves to promote the positive impact of sports in society.

The CM stated, “International Day of Sport for Development and Peace aims to raise awareness about the importance of sports in our communities and its contribution to peace.” The chief minister emphasized the government’s commitment to providing equal sports opportunities to all individuals, including youth, senior citizens, differently-abled people, and those from underdeveloped areas. “Sports events pave the way for peace and development within society,” she said, adding that promoting social development and peace within communities was the core essence of celebrating this day.

She further noted that peace and sports are inseparable. Where there is peace, there will be sports, and where there is sports, there will be peace. Highlighting the role of sports in youth development, she mentioned, “Sports play a vital role in nurturing teamwork, competition, and resilience among youth.”

The CM pointed out the steps taken by the Punjab government to promote sports in the province, including the launch of the “Khailta Punjab” program, aimed at increasing participation in sports. “The Pink Games in Punjab symbolize peace and equal development,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz assured that the government was constructing new sports grounds and gyms to facilitate the youth. “We are working on the creation of 300 new sports grounds and sports complexes across Punjab,” she said, emphasizing that these projects would provide opportunities for all.

In addition, the CM pledged to further increase the Sports Endowment Funds to ensure that all necessary resources are available for sports development. “Every possible resource will be provided for the promotion of sports in Punjab,” she added.