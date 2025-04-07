PM Shehbaz, Nawaz likely to visit London next week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif are expected to depart for London next week, according to sources close to the Sharif family. Nawaz is scheduled to undergo a routine medical check-up during his stay, which is likely to last around two weeks, sources said. The trip will also include political engagements. Nawaz is expected to address the PML-N overseas convention in London, where party workers from europe and beyond are set to gather. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is also likely to accompany her father on the visit, according to party insiders. Family sources further indicated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to join them in London following his official visit to Belarus. Key meetings involving senior members of the Sharif family are also said to be scheduled during the London stay.