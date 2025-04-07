Public support crucial to tackle challenges: Attaullah Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the strength and resilience of the people of Pakistan continue to serve as the biggest source of inspiration for the government.

Addressing a workers’ convention in NA-127, Lahore, he said that with public support and determination, even the most complex national challenges can be overcome.

Attaullah Tarar said that the true strength of any government lies in its people, and when the leadership demonstrates firm resolve, sincere intentions, and a clear direction, divine support follows and success becomes inevitable.

He noted that the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is working round the clock to provide real and sustainable relief to citizens. “Despite inheriting a fragile economy, widespread inflation, and political polarization, the government made tough but necessary decisions in the interest of the nation,” he added.

Attaullah Tarar said that when Pakistan was confronted with unprecedented challenges, the Prime Minister prioritized the state over political gains and refused to jeopardize the country’s future for short-term political advantage. He remarked that elements responsible for economic and institutional destruction are now facing political isolation. “The people of Pakistan have rejected those who prioritized chaos and conflict over development and stability,” he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has fulfilled his promise of providing affordable electricity to the people. He announced that electricity rates for domestic consumers have been reduced to Rs. 7.41 per unit, marking a significant relief for the public. He further said that the government’s focused efforts on providing tangible relief, not just slogans, had led to these positive outcomes.

The information minister mentioned that Pakistan’s economic performance is now being acknowledged internationally. He pointed out that with lower electricity costs, inflation at single digits, and a booming stock market, all economic indicators reflect a prosperous future for Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan is taking off, and under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, the country is poised to achieve unprecedented economic development.”

Attaullah Tarar also announced that industrial consumers will benefit from a reduction in electricity prices to Rs. 7.69 per unit, which he described as a positive sign for the country’s economic revival. He emphasized that cheaper and low-cost electricity will stimulate economic activity and generate employment opportunities.

He noted that the policy rate has been reduced from 22 percent to 12 percent, contributing to a more favorable business environment. He stated that the government’s economic successes have played a key role in providing relief to the people. “Serving the people is our political focus and obligation,” he said.

Attaullah Tarar stressed that the government’s achievements are the result of teamwork and collaboration, and they remain committed to working together to make Pakistan a great nation. He also acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistan Army in ensuring national security and contributing to economic stability.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government will continue to move forward together, united in their efforts to build a prosperous and strong Pakistan. He also urged party workers to remain engaged with the public and continue conveying the government’s message of development, stability, and national unity. “Together, with the people, we will defeat every challenge and lead Pakistan towards a brighter, stronger, and more prosperous future” he added.