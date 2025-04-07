New summer instructions issued for private schools in Punjab

The Punjab government, including Bahawalpur, has issued new directives for private schools across the province to prepare for the upcoming summer season.

As per the fresh guidelines, all private schools will be required to conduct a whitewash of their premises and ensure uninterrupted electricity and clean drinking water for students and staff.

The channel reported that these instructions aim to safeguard children from harsh weather conditions during the ongoing rise in summer temperatures in day hours, especially.

To ensure compliance, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the education department in every district will be responsible for monitoring the situation and implementation of these instructions.

The Ministry of Education has dispatched formal letters to all top education officers in Punjab, instructing them to enforce these measures without delay. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that on March 28, the School Education Department revised summer working hours for all government schools, effective April 1 to April 15.

According to the notification, morning shift schools will operate from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm (Friday till 11:30 am). The second shift in schools will run from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with Friday hours from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

First shift teachers will be on duty from 7:15 am to 1:30 pm, and second shift staff from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm. The decision was taken to protect students and maintain a conducive learning environment in view of the rising summer heat.