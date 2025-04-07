Man held for sharing fake video against Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

A man was arrested for circulating a fake and derogatory video targeting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. According to the channel report, the incident occurred in Garha Mor, where the Tibba Sultanpur Police Station registered a case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspect, identified as Ashfaq, shared the controversial content in a WhatsApp group, allegedly mocking and defaming the chief minister. The video was found to be not only false but also aimed at ridiculing a public officeholder, prompting swift legal action by the authorities. Tibba Sultanpur, a town located between Multan and Vehari, originally known as Tibba Sunta Pur after a Hindu namesake, has now become the focal point of a high-profile cybercrime investigation. Authorities say they are cracking down on digital defamation under the PECA laws to curb the spread of disinformation and character assassination online.