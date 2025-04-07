307 Afghan refugees repatriated from Sindh since April 1

A total of 307 individuals were deported from the Amin House Transit Camp between April 1 and 6, 2025, as part of a crackdown on illegal Afghan immigrants by the Sindh government.

Initially, a list of 313 individuals was prepared; however, following verification, 307 were repatriated to Afghanistan after the completion of legal formalities. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that those deported included 79 children, 37 women, and 191 men. He explained that the Afghan nationals were being deported due to their illegal residence in the country.

He emphasized that the campaign to deport illegal immigrants will continue, adding that international laws and regulations are being strictly followed in this process. He stated that international laws concerning illegal immigrants are being observed, and Pakistan is repatriating illegal immigrants in line with these global principles.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further emphasized that the Sindh government is taking lawful measures while upholding humanitarian values. He added that the government’s campaign will continue to ensure effective action against illegal immigrants.