SACM announces aid for victims of fire-hit Matiari village

Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh for Minority Affairs, visited the Telram village in District Matiari, where a recent tragic incident saw several homes of the Bheel community engulfed and destroyed by a sudden fire.

The purpose of the visit was to express solidarity with the affected families and to assure them of government support. Upon arrival, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani inspected the homes damaged by the fire and met individually with the affected families.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, he said, “This is an extremely tragic event, but the Sindh government will not leave these families alone. We will ensure all possible financial, residential, and basic facilities are provided.” He further stated that the Sindh government is taking serious steps for the rights and welfare of minorities, and the immediate rehabilitation of affected individuals in such incidents is a top priority.

“We stand with every affected family, and complete measures will be taken for their resettlement,” he emphasized. He also mentioned that the local administration has been instructed to expedite relief efforts and accurately assess the damages.

During the visit, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani announced financial aid of Rs. 1 million from the Sindh government for the affected families. He said, “This aid is being provided in the initial phase so the affected families can meet their basic expenses.” He added that comprehensive planning is underway for further assistance and rehabilitation work.