Sindh minister blasts Punjab MPA for bringing up Kalabagh dam issue

The Sindh government has stated that Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Kazim Ali Pirzada, speaking about the Kalabagh Dam is an insult to the provincial assemblies and the people of the provinces.

Sindh’s Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, said that the Kalabagh Dam has already been technically rejected by all provincial assemblies and water experts. For Punjab’s Provincial Irrigation Minister, Kazim Ali Pirzada, to advocate for the Kalabagh Dam is disrespectful to the provincial assemblies and the public of the provinces. Sindh’s Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, strongly reacted to Punjab’s Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada’s statement regarding the Kalabagh Dam.

He questioned, “When the country’s existing dams are lying empty, where will the water come from to fill the Kalabagh Dam?” He added that due to IRSA’s incompetence, water is not reaching downstream Kotri, which has completely destroyed the delta and left Sindh’s lands barren. Jam Khan Shoro stated that advocating for the Kalabagh Dam at this time exposes Punjab’s Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada’s ignorance. “Sindh’s water issue is not political but technical. By politicizing it, Punjab’s ministers are insulting the people of Sindh.”