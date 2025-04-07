Rs1.5m looted, tents set on fire at Bloot Sharif Mela in DI Khan

Violence erupted during the Bloot Sharif traditional mela in Dera Ismail Khan as unknown miscreants looted Rs1.5 million from ticket sales and torched festival tents.

The mela, part of the annual Urs celebrations of Pir Shah Esa, turned chaotic when several armed individuals, reportedly from nearby areas, attacked stalls, shops, and ticket counters at Mela Aspan.

According to the FIR, the culprits looted Rs 1.5 million collected from match ticket sales.

Witnesses said the attackers were equipped with sticks and divided into groups, aggressively targeting hotels, sweet shops, and stalls. They allegedly used abusive language, harassed performers, and tried to spread panic among visitors.

The miscreants even attacked stage performers in the circus and set fire to tents and canopies installed at the event, causing further damage.

After receiving reports of the disturbance, a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene, with one officer resorting to aerial firing to control the crowd.

Police have since registered a case against unidentified suspects involved in creating a law and order situation.

It is noteworthy that MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur had formally inaugurated the Dera Jatt Festival 2025 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium, where various traditional sports competitions are being held as part of the celebrations.

Over 2,500 superior horses are participating in Mela Aspan, alongside popular events including a bull race, donkey and car race, dog show, tent pegging, and art exhibitions.