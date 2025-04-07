Pakistan gets membership in 3 IPU committees

Pakistan’s Parliamentary delegation has secured membership in three significant committees during the 150th Annual Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union being held in Tashkent.

The delegation, led by Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, includes members from both houses of Pakistan’s parliament.

Notably, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik was unanimously elected to the high-level advisory group on countering terrorism and violent extremism.

Aqeel Malik also held meetings with global representatives, sharing Pakistan’s challenges, particularly those relating to terrorism and climate change.