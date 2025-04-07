CTD official injured in Bannu firing

A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official was injured by the firing of unidentified assailants in the Bannu Township area on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred within the limits of Bannu Township, where unknown motorcyclists opened fire, injuring a CTD police official, Atif.

Police responded promptly and shifted the injured official to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the Bezan Khel area to track down the accused.