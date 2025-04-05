Thomas Muller to leave Bayern Munich after this season

Thomas Muller will leave Bayern Munich this summer after a 25-year career at the German club. The 35-year-old Muller said Saturday, in a joint announcement with Bayern, that his “incredible journey” with his boyhood club will end in July. The midfielder’s contract is set to expire after the season and he’s seen limited game time. “It´s clear that today is not like any other day for me,” Muller said. “My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It´s been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs. “I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain. What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we´ll remember fondly for a long time.”