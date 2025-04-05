Brian Harman builds 4-shot lead at Texas Open

Brian Harman found the range with his iron shots and converted eight birdie putts Friday, none outside 12 feet, for a 6-under 66 that gave him a four-shot lead over Keith Mitchell going into the weekend at the Valero Texas Open. Harman has his first 36-hole lead since Bay Hill a year ago, and this is the largest lead he’s had at the midway point since he led by five at Hoylake in 2023 when he won the British Open.

“Just know that I’ve done it before and that it is possible,” Harman said of his experience with a big lead. “You get on big leads sometimes – and I’m sure Keith is going to make a few birdies coming in. Look, man, it’s just left foot, right foot and just take your time getting finished.” Harman was at 12-under 132 at the TPC San Antonio. Mitchell, who needs a victory to get into the Masters next week, had an up-and-down day that added to an even-par 72. He did make some birdies coming in, holing a pair of 12-foot putts, only to take bogey from a bunker on the par-3 seventh hole and close with two pars. “I’m still in there,” Mitchell said. “I wish I was closer to Brian than I am, but glad to make par on 9 so I could stay in the last group. … Thankfully, I played great yesterday and have two more rounds.”