Tulsi Kumar collaborates with Sehar Khan and Kaifi Khalil

Music knows no boundaries – and the latest collaboration between Indian singer Tulsi Kumar and Pakistani talents Kaifi Khalil and Sehar Khan is proof of that.

Their new track ‘Fitrat’, set to release on April 4, 2025, is already creating buzz across borders.

Tulsi Kumar teased the project earlier this week with a striking poster showing Pakistani actress Sehar Khan looking into a mirror – with Kaifi Khalil’s reflection staring back at her. The caption read, “Every reflection tells a different story @kaifikhalilmusic x @tulsikumar15 #Fitrat releasing on 4th April 2025.”

The song is a duet sung by Tulsi Kumar and Kaifi Khalil, while Sehar Khan features in the visuals, adding emotional depth and elegance to the music video.

Adding to the buzz was a heartwarming exchange between Sehar and Tulsi on Instagram. Sehar wrote, “Sending lots of love and luck for the new drop,” to which Tulsi replied, “Thank you so much Sehar, loved your new one Tan Man Neel o Neel.”

The mutual admiration between the artists only further amplified fans’ anticipation for the song.

Who are the collaborators?

SEHAR KHAN — a rising star in the Pakistani television industry, Sehar made her debut in 2018 with Sanwari and quickly gained popularity with shows like Rang Mahal, Fasiq, and Fairy Tale. Her recent dramas Ishq Di Chashni and Tan Man Neel o Neel have cemented her place as a fan favorite.

KAIFI KHALIL — the soulful voice behind Coke Studio hit Kana Yaari, Kaifi Khalil became a sensation with Kahani Suno 2.0, which resonated with audiences across Pakistan and India alike. His raw and heartfelt vocals have won him international recognition.

TULSI KUMAR — one of Bollywood’s leading playback singers, Tulsi Kumar continues to reinvent herself with each project. With ‘Fitrat’, she steps into the space of musical diplomacy, bringing artists and audiences from both countries together. With ‘Fitrat’, the trio promises not just a soulful melody, but also a reminder that music remains one of the strongest forces uniting hearts beyond borders.