Pakistani novelist nominated for Young Woman of the Year award

Pakistani novelist and youth advocate, Alishba Khan Barech, has been named the winner of the “Young Woman of the Year” category at the prestigious Women Changing the World Awards 2025.

The global ceremony was held at Park Hyatt London River Thames which was attended by international dignitaries, thought leaders, industry leaders and guests from all over the world.

The awards were presented by Princess Sarah Ferguson and globally celebrated humanitarian Dr Tererai Trent, said a press release on Saturday.

Barech, the youngest self-published author from Pakistan and a native of Nushki, Balochistan, was earlier announced as one of 12 finalists in February 2025, selected from a remarkable pool of 751 nominations across more than 50 nations. Her selection was widely celebrated across Pakistan at the time, praised as a moment of national pride and a powerful message from Balochistan to the world.

Barech triumphed among fellow finalists from India, Iran, Africa – standing as the only Pakistani and South Asian woman recognized in her category. Princess Sarah congratulated the winners and presented the awards.

The Women Changing the World awards spearheaded by Dr. Trent, honour outstanding women making a meaningful impact across diverse fields including literature, education, advocacy, sustainability, leadership, and innovation. The awards aim to amplify women’s voices and contributions worldwide and to “awaken hearts and recapture dreams” through collective empowerment.

Alishba’s work has long centered on rewriting dominant narratives, particularly around Balochistan, a region associated with militancy and conflict.

She is Pakistan’s youngest novelist and memoirist, having written her debut novel at the age of 11, youngest memoirist at 14 and self-published author at 16.

Her activism spans work with UNICEF Pakistan as a youth ambassador for mental health and polio eradication, and she currently serves as a youth advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and a member of the National Youth Council. She also serves as a youth ambassador for the cricket franchise Quetta Gladiators. She is also the first female Pashtun from Balochistan, South Asia to secure a merit scholarship to the John Locke Summer University.

A self-taught writer, Alishba began crafting full-length novels at just 11, far beyond the scope of her peers’ school essays. Her passion for storytelling was shaped by her early interest in global affairs, further sharpened by growing up in Balochistan.

Following the announcement, Alishba said, “As I’ve said before, my mission has always been to rewrite the narratives that define us. This award is dedicated with all my heart to my parents, my teachers, my beloved province Balochistan and my country Pakistan. Yesterday, when my country’s name was called among global achievers, it was more than a personal milestone – it was proof that stories of resilience and brilliance can rise from Nushki and Quetta, not just the headlines of conflict and militancy we’ve grown used to. There is nothing more special than to bring a global award for your people.”