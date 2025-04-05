Bushra Iqbal calls out Tuba for ‘lies’ about her career

Dr Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of renowned Pakistani television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has once again spoken out, this time calling out Syeda Tuba Anwar for allegedly lying about her entry into the media industry.

Taking to social media, Dr Bushra accused Tuba of distorting the truth regarding her career in the entertainment industry. Tuba recently claimed that she had no initial plans to join showbiz and entered unexpectedly. However, Bushra refuted this statement, asserting that it was Aamir Liaquat himself who introduced Tuba to television.

Commenting under a post by Galaxy Lollywood, Bushra wrote, “If betrayal and lies had a face. Should I reveal the truth?” Her remarks quickly gained traction, with many social media users agreeing with her sentiments.

Aamir Liaquat married Syeda Tuba Anwar in 2018, a revelation that led to his divorce from Dr Bushra Iqbal in 2020. Following this, Bushra and her children distanced themselves from Aamir. However, in 2022, Tuba filed for khula, officially ending her marriage to Aamir Liaquat. This separation outraged many of Aamir’s fans and family members, as they believed it contributed to his deteriorating mental health in his final years.

Aamir Liaquat’s tragic passing in 2022 left a void in Pakistan’s media industry, with his personal life remaining a subject of public debate. Bushra Iqbal has since taken an active role in defending his legacy and calling out those she believes wronged him.

Social media users have also criticised Tuba for what they see as an attempt to erase her past with Aamir Liaquat. Many accused her of misleading the public about her rise in showbiz, stating that Aamir played a key role in bringing her into the limelight.