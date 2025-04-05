Hira under fire for bold Eid outfit choices

Renowned Pakistani actress and television host Hira Mani has once again found herself at the center of controversy, this time for her bold Eid wardrobe choices. Known for her roles in popular dramas like Do Bol, Kashf, Sun Yara and Mere Paas Tum Ho, Hira has often been in the spotlight for her fashion statements. However, her recent Eid attire has sparked a heated debate on social media. Hira Mani shared pictures of herself wearing elegant yet revealing saris during Eid festivities. While she carried them with confidence, many social media users were quick to criticise her outfit choices, calling them too bold for a public celebration. Some fans expressed their disappointment, accusing her of disregarding cultural and religious values. The actress’s fashion choices have been a topic of debate before and this time was no exception. One user commented, “Hira Mani is becoming bolder with each passing day.” Others speculated that actresses dress in such a way to gain attention and opportunities in the entertainment industry. A critic remarked, “These actresses are constantly harming the values of Islamic society like Pakistan.”