Cost of Compassion

This week, Gaza’s embattled enclave witnessed yet another atrocity: Israeli forces struck and killed 15 Palestinian paramedics (volunteers of the Palestine Red Crescent Society) and a United Nations staffer as they were racing to aid wounded civilians in Rafah. Their ambulances, lit by flashing blue lights and bearing unmistakable Red Crescent emblems, were met with sustained gunfire. Footage retrieved from a fallen medic’s phone shatters claims of “unmarked vehicles” and “suspicious behaviour,” revealing a deliberate attack on those who risk everything to save lives. Gaza’s collapse is not sudden but cumulative. According to media reports, Israel has cut 70% of Gaza’s water supply, leaving 97% of the remaining water unfit for drinking. Over 2.3 million people, half of them children, teeter on the brink of famine. Hospitals, once beacons of hope, now lie in ruins, their generators silent, their wards turned into mass graves. Yet, in this abyss, aid workers press on: driving through bombed-out streets, hauling food and medicine under the constant drone of warplanes. They embody our shared humanity.

However, on the other end of the table lurks a looming spectre of unrestrained brutality. Since October 2023, more than 200 humanitarian workers (176 of them UN staff) have been killed in Gaza, making this the deadliest conflict for aid personnel in modern memory. Journalists, too, have paid a steep price: at least 95 killed, their cameras and notebooks shattered alongside hospitals and convoys. International law is clear: medical and humanitarian missions must be protected. Yet each new attack reinforces a brutal message: that compassion is treated as a crime and its bearers as targets.

Why does this slaughter continue? Because the mechanisms designed to uphold justice have been weaponised into instruments of obstruction. When Pakistan pushed for an independent UN inquiry into Gaza’s mounting atrocities, it was blocked at the Security Council. The United States veto was the latest in a long line of political manoeuvres that bury accountability beneath geopolitical interests. Meanwhile, the Geneva Conventions lie in tatters, reduced to hollow rhetoric.

Every veto, every silenced resolution, every averted gaze signals that humanitarian workers are expendable. How many more must die before we confront the truth-that “never again” has become “again and again”? *