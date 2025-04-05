Will Pak Choose Rule of Law over Populism?

There was a time when far-right populist leaders were considered above the law. Their popularity, media control and strong narratives made it nearly impossible to prosecute them, let alone convict them. Any attempt to hold them accountable was often dismissed as politically motivated. But on March 31, 2025, France demonstrated what true democracy looks like. Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally party, was convicted for embezzling European Parliament funds. She misused public money meant for parliamentary assistants, redirecting it to pay her party’s political staff. The court sentenced her to four years in prison, imposed a hefty fine and banned her from contesting elections for five years. This ruling effectively eliminated her from the 2027 presidential race and reshaped the political landscape of France.

But what happened next was even more notable and remarkable. No riots. No protests. No attacks on the judiciary. Despite her strong political following, no one called it a conspiracy or labelled her a victim of political revenge. The French people accepted the verdict with maturity. The rule of law prevailed-not street power, not political slogans, not mob pressure. This is what a functioning democracy looks like. The powerful answer to justice is just like any other citizen.

France is not alone in this. Around the world, legal institutions are asserting their independence against once-untouchable leaders. Donald Trump faces multiple legal battles in the United States, with charges ranging from election interference to financial misconduct. A strong democracy doesn’t protect politicians-it protects principles. The conviction of Marine Le Pen is a reminder that public office is a trust, not a shield from justice.

Pakistan stands at a crossroads. It can either continue down the path of political vandalism, where leaders use their supporters as shields against justice, or it can follow the French example.

And yet, when similar justice was delivered in Pakistan, the response was vastly different.

When a former Prime Minister and one of the most influential populist figures in the country was convicted in the 190 million corruption case. The case was clear: public funds were misused; legal violations were undeniable and the judiciary ruled accordingly. But instead of respecting the court’s verdict Pakistan erupted into chaos. Streets burned. Protesters stormed government buildings. State Institutions were attacked. Instead of accepting accountability, the former ruling party and their supporters framed the conviction as political revenge. The same courts that had once ruled in his favour were now called biased. The same judiciary that had upheld democracy in their time was suddenly a tool of oppression.

The contrast with France is stark. In France, justice was delivered in court, not on the streets and Marine Le Pen accepted the system she once sought to lead. Whereas in Pakistan, mobs tried to overturn the law through violence and the ex-Prime Minister painted himself as a martyr of democracy to escape justice.

This is not how democracies function. True democracy means institutions are stronger than individuals.

Marine Le Pen's conviction proves that no leader is above the law. France has shown that when courts speak, the nation listens-no mobs, no mayhem, just justice. Pakistan must learn this lesson. Justice isn't selective. Power doesn't protect. If no one protested to protect Marine Le Pen, why should Pakistan burn to shield corruption? Pakistan stands at a crossroads. It can either continue down the path of political vandalism, where leaders use their supporters as shields against justice, or it can follow the French example-where the law stands tall, and no one, no matter how powerful, can escape accountability.

The gavel of justice must be louder than the noise of populism. The world is watching. The question is-will Pakistan choose the rule of law over populism?

