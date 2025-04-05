Green Initiative and Sindh

Water distribution in Pakistan relies on the Indus River System, and the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord is the key document in this regard.

After the Indus Waters Treaty, all rivers in Pakistan came under national usage, yet water distribution among the provinces has often remained a point of contention. On the other hand, considering Pakistan’s water scarcity and environmental challenges, the plan to construct canals in Sindh under the “Green Initiative” is being seen as a significant development. The aim of this project is better water distribution, agricultural development, and maintaining environmental balance. However, it is being debated among various circles due to its potential impact on Sindh’s agriculture, water availability, and natural environment. The PPP-led government in Sindh has also recorded its protest against this proposed canal project and has refused to accept it.

The plan to construct canals in Sindh under the Green Initiative could be a positive development, but before implementation, all environmental, agricultural, and public concerns must be addressed.

Primarily, under the Green Pakistan Initiative, a plan has been made to extract six new canals from the Indus River to make barren areas of Cholistan, Thal, and other parts of Sindh cultivable. This includes the Cholistan Canal, which is being constructed for Rs. 211 billion and was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz alongside Army Chief General Asim Munir. This 176-kilometre-long canal is being constructed from Sulemanki Headworks to Fort Abbas and is said to draw water from the Sutlej River rather than the Indus, implying it will not affect Sindh’s water share. However, critics argue that the Sutlej has already dried up due to India’s water aggression – so how can it supply water? Therefore, they claim the Cholistan Canal will inevitably draw water from the Indus. The Pakistan Peoples Party has termed the decision to extract six new canals from the Indus River a violation of the IRSA Act and the 1991 Water Accord. Talking about the Green Initiative is undoubtedly a revolutionary step for Pakistan’s agriculture, in which the Pakistan Army is working alongside the government with a commitment to national betterment. The project aims to support both modern corporate farming and small farmers, who make up 95% of Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

So far, nearly one million acres of land have been allocated under the Green Initiative, including over 800,000 acres in Punjab, around 50,000 acres in Sindh, over 40,000 acres in Balochistan, and over 70,000 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all of which are to be turned green under the project. Farming on previously barren lands has already begun with the help of modern technology. Since access to water is crucial for these barren lands, all provinces must be taken into confidence to settle water distribution issues so that Sindh’s rights are not infringed. To improve the canal system, modern technologies like drip irrigation and lined canals should be introduced to minimize water wastage.

The plan to construct canals in Sindh under the Green Initiative could be a positive development, but before implementation, all environmental, agricultural, and public concerns must be addressed. If this project is implemented with justice and transparency, it can be beneficial for Sindh and the entire country, and it has the potential to change Pakistan’s fate. Therefore, all political parties must put aside their differences and reach a consensus so that the Green Pakistan project becomes a guarantee of national development rather than a victim of objections and disputes.

