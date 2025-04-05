Akhtar Mengal’s Long March

Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), has announced a “Long March” set to begin on April 6, 2025, framing it as a movement to address Balochistan’s grievances. But behind the rhetoric of rights and justice lies a far darker objective: to normalize the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and destabilize Pakistan. The march, orchestrated alongside the Balochistan Youth Council (BYC), has exposed an undeniable linkage with BLA. Akhtar Mengal has been indirectly supporting BLA. Far from a grassroots movement, this is a calculated alliance to legitimize violence under the guise of activism and Mengal’s own words confirm it.

In a recent statement, Mengal abandoned all pretense, openly expressing sympathy for BLA terrorists. He not only expresses sympathy for militants accused of targeting security forces and civilians but even prays for their cause. These are the same militants who slaughter Punjabi laborers, attack security convoys, and bomb infrastructure projects meant to uplift Balochistan. By framing these killers as “victims,” Mengal isn’t just distorting reality, he’s endorsing a group that thrives on ethnic violence and chaos. His rhetoric mirrors the BLA’s playbook, which glorifies the murder of innocent civilians as “resistance.” The message is clear: Mengal and the BLA are two sides of the same coin. They are on an agenda to destabilise the country and spread anarchy

The BYC’s role in this charade is equally sinister. Branded as a youth platform, the group operates as a BLA front, using social media to radicalize Baloch teenagers with tales of “martyrdom” while coordinating logistics and funding with militant networks. When Mengal shares stages with BYC leaders, he isn’t advocating for development, he’s recruiting foot soldiers for anarchy. This isn’t speculation; it’s a pattern. The Long March coincided with a surge in BLA attacks, including strikes on Chinese workers and power stations. Coincidence? Only the naïve would think so.

For every school the BLA bombs, two more will rise. For every lie peddled abroad, the truth will counter it.

Let’s confront another uncomfortable truth: the “missing persons” narrative peddled by Mengal and his allies is a fabrication. Many of these individuals aren’t “disappeared”, they’ve willingly joined terrorist camps in Balochistan’s mountains, where they train to kill fellow Pakistanis based on ethnicity. Their families, fully aware of this reality, choose instead to blame intelligence agencies. Why? The incentives are obvious. By painting their sons as “victims,” they gain sympathy from foreign-funded NGOs, secure asylum in Europe, and funnel resources from hostile actors like India. Meanwhile, their militant sons murder Punjabi laborers, poor fathers who risks their lives to feed their children.

Compare this hypocrisy to Pakistan’s state institutions, which remain committed to Balochistan despite relentless sabotage. While militants blow up schools, the state rebuilds them. While the BLA attacks CPEC projects, the state invests in roads and hospitals to connect remote villages. And while Mengal amplifies foreign-funded propaganda, security forces sacrifice lives to protect Baloch, Punjabi, and Pashtun citizens alike. Other provinces-Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-face similar challenges, but their leaders don’t resort to ethnic terrorism. Why? Because they recognize that progress comes through unity, not slaughter.

Mengal’s gamble is transparent: exploit Balochistan’s grievances to destabilize Pakistan, all while posing as a “nationalist.” But his allies tell the real story. The BYC’s militant ties, his open sympathy for BLA terrorists, and the march’s timing all point to one goal: chaos. It’s a betrayal not just of Pakistan, but of ordinary Baloch who want jobs and peace, not propaganda.

The state’s resolve is unwavering. For every school the BLA bombs, two more will rise. For every lie peddled abroad, the truth will counter it. And for every Akhtar Mengal sowing division, millions of Pakistanis-Baloch included-will stand taller for unity. Balochistan’s future won’t be written by militants in mountains or activists in Norway. It will be written by those who build, not destroy, and the state will ensure they win.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer & Columnist. She can be reached at: rakhshandamehtab @gmail.com