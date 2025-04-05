ICCI urges prudent water management to avert looming shortage

The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), including President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, have jointly called for responsible and efficient use of water resources amid growing concerns over a potential shortage in the federal capital.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ICCI leadership emphasized the critical importance of water for human survival, agriculture, and industrial growth. They warned that Islamabad, like many other parts of the country, is at high risk of a severe water crisis, particularly with the summer season fast approaching.

“The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is already well aware of the concern, but it would be prudent for them to double the efforts to ensure sufficient water supply for both industrial and residential sectors,” remarked President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi.

Urgent and collaborative measures are essential to address the challenge effectively. The ICCI also expressed its readiness to actively contribute to initiatives aimed at promoting water conservation and supporting the CDA in improving water management systems.

“The Islamabad Chamber is prepared to play its role in raising awareness, engaging stakeholders, and supporting solutions that ensure sustainable water use across the city,” the ICCI leadership affirmed.

They urged citizens, industries, and relevant authorities to adopt water-saving practices and work together to safeguard the city’s future needs.