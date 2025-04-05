LHC to hear Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases on April 10

The Lahore High Court has scheduled the hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail petitions in connection with the May 9 arson and rioting cases. A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Rizvi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will hear the case on April 10. The court has summoned special prosecutors to present their arguments during the proceedings. Imran Khan has filed bail applications in eight different cases through his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar. These cases include the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, as well as incidents reported at Shadman police station and other locations.