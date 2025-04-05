Memon slams Punjab govt over failure to clarify water source for canal project

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon held a significant press conference in Karachi, where he addressed in detail the death anniversary of the people’s leader, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the issue of canals, and the prevailing political situation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that yesterday, during the commemoration of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a historic speech. In his address, Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the country’s key issues, especially the pressing matter of canal construction in Sindh. He made it clear that the construction of canals would not be allowed under any circumstances.

He also criticized the Punjab government’s projects, stating that he stands with the people-not with Shahbaz Sharif. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the PPP will not compromise on the canal issue. He criticized the Punjab government, pointing out its failure to clarify the source of water for the proposed canals.

He announced that a historic rally against the construction of canals and terrorism will be held in Hyderabad on April 18, aimed at mobilizing public support. Sharjeel Inam Memon also recalled the NFC Award, the decision against the Kalabagh Dam, and steps toward provincial autonomy taken during the presidency of Asif Ali Zardari. He noted that President Zardari not only put an end to the Kalabagh Dam project but also announced a special package for Balochistan during his tenure.

Memon also expressed regret over the recent statement by Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, urging her to read the Constitution. He alleged that the Punjab government’s agenda is to create a rift between the PPP and the federation. However, he asserted that the PPP is engaging in mature politics and remains committed to protecting the public interest.

He criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government as well, urging it to focus on public order. He accused PTI of previously promoting friendly ties with the Taliban, which contributed to insecurity in the region.

Sharjeel Inam Memon concluded by reaffirming that the PPP’s existence is rooted in the people, and it will go to any length to safeguard the rights of Sindh. He stressed that there will be no compromise on the canal issue and that the public struggle will continue.