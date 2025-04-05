Woman opens fire on truck driver after car crash

An enraged woman opened fire on a truck driver following a car collision in Karachi’s Essa Nagri area. The altercation erupted when the truck collided with the woman’s car.

After the crash, the truck driver fled his vehicle and hid behind police officers to escape the woman’s gunfire.

Police later apprehended both drivers and took them to a police station, where a case was registered against them on a police officer’s behalf. According to the FIR, both drivers were recklessly driving and trying to outdo each other, which led to the truck colliding with the car.

The complaint, filed by ASI Shabbir, stated that an altercation ensued, during which the woman, identified as Alisha Amir, pulled out a pistol and fired shots into the air. The truck driver was identified as Zafar Iqbal. Police also revealed that while Alisha Amir held a weapon license, it had expired. She was transferred to the Women Police Station, while truck driver Zafar Iqbal was taken to the PIB police station for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, a pregnant woman and her husband tragically died after a heavy water tanker ran over their motorcycle in Karachi. The incident occurred near Malir halt. According to rescue sources, the woman was on her way to the hospital for delivery with her husband when they were struck by the tanker.

Due to the accident, the baby burst out of her pregnant mother’s womb on the spot. She, baby and husband were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, all of them succumbed to their injuries.