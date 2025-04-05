Mustafa Amir case: Probe reveals details on Armaghan’s employees

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mustafa Amir, a Karachi-based youth who was abducted and killed by acquaintances, new details have emerged about the personal employees of the prime suspect, Armaghan, who are currently on the run.

Investigative authorities have identified two of Armaghan’s absconding employees, Rahim Bakhsh and Abdul Rahim, both of whom are from Bahawalpur.

According to sources, six SIM cards are registered under the names of Rahim Bakhsh and Abdul Rahim, with one of the numbers registered under Rahim Bakhsh being in Armaghan’s possession.

Further investigations have revealed that an account on WhatsApp linked to the number registered under Rahim Bakhsh was created under the name “Supreme Financial Associates.”

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has confirmed that Armaghan had opened bank accounts in the names of these two employees, and both Rahim Bakhsh and Abdul Rahim are wanted by the authorities in connection with the case. They are also implicated in a money laundering case filed against Armaghan.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed a money laundering case against Armaghan Qureshi, the key suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The investigation revealed that since 2018, Armaghan had been running illegal call centres, generating an illegal monthly income ranging from $300,000 to $500,000, which he transferred via cryptocurrency,.

The FIA further disclosed that Armaghan was also involved in selling the cryptocurrency through various companies.

As part of the ongoing money laundering case, eight luxury vehicles purchased with proceeds from cryptocurrency sales were frozen by the authorities.

The FIA’s action expanded the investigation into Armaghan’s financial activities, linking him to illicit financial dealings beyond his alleged involvement in Mustafa Amir’s murder.