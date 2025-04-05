Met Office forecasts soaring temperatures in Karachi, other areas

The mercury likely to soar to 39 Celsius in Karachi on Saturday, as the Met Office forecast hike in temperatures in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. The weather department has forecast hot and dry winds from northwest in Karachi blowing today. Sea breeze is likely to be restored in the evening. “Presently winds blowing from northwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour with 71 percent humidity.” The Met Office has predicted increase in temperatures in Sindh and southern Punjab by two to four degree than the normal temperature in these days. Searing temperatures are also expected in southern and northern parts of Balochistan.