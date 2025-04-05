PSBA projects to operate on self-sustaining financial model

‘Sahulat on the Go’ and other Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA) projects will operate on a self-sustaining financial model.

This will ensure that the bazaars remain financially viable without relying on recurring government subsidies. The initiative also aims to promote small businesses and local entrepreneurship by providing an affordable and regulated space for vendors to sell their goods.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the ‘Sahulat on the Go’ initiative, which aims to make essential commodities more accessible and affordable through mobile bazaars. The project will begin as a pilot in Lahore before expanding to other districts. With a total investment of Rs630.50 million, the initiative is expected to generate Rs93.6 million in annual revenue. The government plans to introduce 14 mobile bazaars in densely populated and high-traffic areas, removing encroachments and creating structured market spaces that enhance both accessibility and urban aesthetics. The project is scheduled for completion within three to four months, after which it will be extended to smaller tehsils across the province.

The initiative was presented to the CM by PSBA representative Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, who has been instrumental in modernising Punjab’s market regulation efforts.

PSBA currently operates 36 permanent bazaars across 25 districts, serving nearly 50 million customers annually. These bazaars provide a clean and organised shopping environment, offering products at prices 10-30% lower than market rates. Facilities such as free electricity, parking, security, and sanitation services make them attractive and consumer-friendly alternatives to unregulated markets. Encouraged by the success of these markets, the Punjab government has approved Rs3.433 billion for the construction of 13 new permanent Sahulat Bazaars in key locations, including Noshera, Burewala, Jalalpur, and Sangla Hill. The initiative is expected to expand further, with district administrations directed to allocate land for new bazaars in Bahawalnagar, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, and Murree.

Another step in ensuring the sustainability of these bazaars is the government’s decision to solarise all existing facilities. Following a successful pilot at Township Bazaar, where electricity costs were reduced from Rs1 million to Rs100,000 per month, the government has allocated Rs693 million to transition all Sahulat Bazaars to solar energy. This move will not only reduce operational expenses but also contribute to Punjab’s broader clean energy goals.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the performance of PSBA, particularly its role in providing affordable commodities during Ramazan. She also acknowledged the contributions of MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhar for his efforts in ensuring smooth operations during Ramazan. The CM further lauded PSBA for organising the Eid Gala celebrations from Ramazan 25 to Chaand Raat, which brought a festive atmosphere to the markets and encouraged greater public engagement. She has now directed that similar cultural and community-building activities be expanded across all Sahulat Bazaars in Punjab.

The ‘Sahulat on the Go’ project aims to establish mobile bazaars at strategic locations across Lahore, including Multan Road, Hanjar Wall, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G1 Market, Mustafa Town, Faisal Town, Moon Market, Bedian Road, Madar-e-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman, and Singhpura. Each of these mobile markets will have around 60 stalls, providing an organised shopping experience and ensuring that essential commodities remain available at controlled prices. The government plans to replicate this model in other districts once the Lahore pilot proves successful.

To ensure smooth execution, the Chief Minister has also approved ‘seed money’ for PSBA, strengthening its institutional and operational capacity. This financial support will enable the authority to expand its mandate efficiently and oversee the swift implementation of all approved projects.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed that all approved projects be completed within a strict timeframe, ensuring that Punjab’s citizens benefit from affordable, well-regulated markets as soon as possible. The ‘Sahulat on the Go’ initiative, alongside the expansion of permanent bazaars, marks a significant shift in how essential commodities are managed and distributed, reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic relief and sustainable urban development.