Pakistan, Belarus agree to formalize cooperation in energy, communications sectors

On the last day of the high-level Pakistani delegation’s visit to Belarus, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed between the two countries.

As per details, both countries agreed to formalize mutual cooperation in the fields of Energy, Communications, Industry, and other sectors. The signing ceremony of MOUs took place in Minsk where Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Belarusian Minister of Energy H.E. Denis Moroz took part. Including MOU regarding Pakistan Post these agreements will be formally finalized during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Belarus soon in this month.

On the final day of the visit, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan held meetings with the Belarusian Ministers of Energy, Transport, and Communications, praising the trip as a highly successful one. He stated, “We are returning from Belarus with fond memories.” Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the desire to transform existing and previous agreements into actionable outcomes and expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to initiate joint projects in critical sectors including transport and other key areas, with Belarus. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that the agreements reached with Belarus are promising and In Sha Allah will lead to a significant increase in bilateral cooperation. Belarusian Minister of Energy H.E. Denis Moroz expressed his best wishes for Pakistani delegation, stating that Belarus is committed to ensuring greater collaboration with Pakistan across various sectors and assured that tangible progress will be seen in the near future.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistani delegation also finalized the details of the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Belarus which is significant in light of the planned reciprocal visit by the President of Belarus to Pakistan in November 2024.